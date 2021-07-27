Covid-19: SA records 7 773 new cases, with 370 more deaths

SA has now recorded 2 391 223 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

There were 7 773 new Covid-19 cases reported on Tuesday, which took South Africa's total to 2 391 223.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the majority of new cases on Tuesday were from Gauteng. It contributed 30%, followed by the Western Cape at 20%, KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 16% and the Eastern Cape 10%.

NICD spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh said a further 370 Covid-19 related deaths had been reported, bringing the total of fatalities to 70 388.

"There has been an increase of 650 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours," Jimoh said.

South Africa has reported 2 180 494 recoveries, which translates to a recovery rate of 91.2%.

A total of 6 854 667 vaccines have, so far, been administered.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that, from 1 September, people aged 18 to 34 would be eligible to register for vaccinations.