Covid-19: SA records 8 021 new confirmed cases and 182 deaths

South Africa has recorded 8 021 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1 730 106 on Friday.



According to a statement by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NCID), the majority of new cases are from Gauteng at 60%, followed by the Western Cape with 9%. Both the Free State and North West accounted for 6%.

Limpopo has recorded the least number of cases - 194.

On Friday, 182 Covid-19-related deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 57 592.

NICD spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh said an increase of 1 009 hospital admissions and 117 in-hospital deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The country has conducted 12 092 681 tests in both the public and private sectors.

Jimoh added South Africa's recovery rate stood at 92.4%, which relates to 1 598 293 recoveries.