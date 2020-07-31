Covid-19: SA records a recovery rate of 66% as it nears the 500 000 mark

The country has recorded a recovery rate of 66% as it nears the 500 000 mark.

Gauteng still leads with 175 272 cases.

The country reported 193 new Covid-19-related deaths, taking the toll to 8 005.

As of Friday, Gauteng still has the highest number of cases with 175 272, followed by the Western Cape with 95 223 and Eastern Cape with 77 938.

Remaining breakdown per province - Free State: 21 262 KwaZulu-Natal: 76 706 Limpopo: 8 565 Mpumalanga: 14 101 North West: 19 325 Northern Cape: 4 741 Unknown: 50 Total: 493 183

In addition, 193 new Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded, taking the toll to 8 005.

Of the new deaths reported, eight were in the Eastern Cape, 103 in Gauteng, 36 in KwaZulu-Natal, 33 in the Western Cape and 13 in Mpumalanga.

To date, 2 959 535 test have been conducted, with 57% being in the private sector and 43% in the public sector.