Covid-19: SA records a recovery rate of 66% as it nears the 500 000 mark

Canny Maphanga
The Nasrec field hospital in Johannesburg.
Sharon Seretlo
Sharon Seretlo
  • The country has recorded a recovery rate of 66% as it nears the 500 000 mark.
  • Gauteng still leads with 175 272 cases.
  • The country reported 193 new Covid-19-related deaths, taking the toll to 8 005.

The country has recorded a recovery rate of 66% as it reaches 493 183 coronavirus cases.

As of Friday, Gauteng still has the highest number of cases with 175 272, followed by the Western Cape with 95 223 and Eastern Cape with 77 938.

Remaining breakdown per province -

Free State: 21 262

KwaZulu-Natal: 76 706

Limpopo: 8 565

Mpumalanga: 14 101

North West: 19 325

Northern Cape: 4 741

Unknown: 50

Total: 493 183

In addition, 193 new Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded, taking the toll to 8 005.

Of the new deaths reported, eight were in the Eastern Cape, 103 in Gauteng, 36 in KwaZulu-Natal, 33 in the Western Cape and 13 in Mpumalanga.

To date, 2 959 535 test have been conducted, with 57% being in the private sector and 43% in the public sector.

