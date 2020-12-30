Covid-19: SA records highest daily increase after 17 710 new cases

South Africa has recorded the highest number daily number of new Covid-19 infections, with 17 710 new cases reported on Wednesday.

In his daily report, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the positivity rate was 33%.

"The positivity rate, being an indicator of the rapidity of spread, remains of major concern," he said.

This has brought the cumulative number of cases to 1 039 161, with recoveries at 83%.

The death toll has now surpassed 28 000 and 465 deaths have been recorded, with KwaZulu-Natal recording 144 deaths since the last report.

A total of 53 279 new tests have been conducted since the last report.