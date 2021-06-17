Covid-19: SA records highest number of daily positive cases since January

South Africa recorded the highest number of daily positive Covid-19 cases since January, with 13 246 cases recorded on Wednesday.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the number of positive results out of the total daily tests had also increased to 21.7% nationally.

The NICD said:

These concerning figures represent the highest number of daily cases and positivity rate recorded since January 2021. The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases increased to 1 774 312.

The country had 95 772 active cases by Wednesday.

In total, 136 new Covid-19-related deaths were recorded in the last 24-hour reporting cycle, bringing the official death toll to 58 223.

In the last 24 hours, 34 663 people registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS), bringing the total number of registrations to 3 576 657.

In total, 479 768 people have been vaccinated under the Sisonke programme, while 1 486 044 people have received the first shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country to lockdown Level 3 with a curfew of 22:00 to 04:00.

During his address, Ramaphosa said the country had recorded an average of 7 500 daily infections over the preceding seven days.

