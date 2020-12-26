1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: SA records over 14 000 cases for 3rd day in a row, as infections near million mark

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
PHOTO: Pedro Pardo/AFP

South Africa has recorded over 14 000 daily Covid-19 cases for the third day in a row this week, edging the country closer to the one million cumulative cases mark.

On Christmas Day, the country recorded 14 796 new cases, bringing  the cumulative number to 983 359. There were 293 fatalities, which brought the death toll to 26 276, with the Eastern Cape once again recording the highest fatality figures at 115. Recoveries sat at 830 251.

Earlier in the day, Health Minster Zweli Mkhize lambasted the United Kingdom's travel ban on South Africa, saying there was no evidence that the new variant of the coronavirus in South Africa was more transmissible, that it caused a more severe form of Covid-19, or that it had an increased rate of mortality compared to the variant found in the UK. 

READ | Households carry high risk of coronavirus transmission, even when community infection rates are low

"We have consulted with our genomics team who have assured us that, at present, there is no evidence that the 501.V2 is more transmissible than the United Kingdom variant - as suggested by [the] British Health Secretary. There is also no evidence that the 501.V2 causes more severe disease or increased mortality than the UK variant or any variant that has been sequenced around the world," said Mkhize.

"This, as well as other factors that influence transmissibility, is the subject of further investigation involving genomic investigators, epidemiologists, public health specialists, clinicians and other key stakeholders," he added.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zweli mkhizecoronavirushealth
Lottery
Pre-Christmas boost for 3 Daily Lotto jackpot winners
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 10147 votes
No, I will not
39% - 8849 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3427 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

1h ago

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.40
(-1.21)
ZAR/GBP
19.69
(-0.76)
ZAR/EUR
17.58
(-0.74)
ZAR/AUD
11.05
(-0.53)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.32)
Gold
1856.21
(+0.56)
Silver
25.79
(+0.10)
Platinum
1025.00
(+0.29)
Brent Crude
0.00
(+0.20)
Palladium
2334.64
(+0.60)
All Share
59175.80
(+0.32)
Top 40
54125.23
(+0.31)
Financial 15
12100.28
(+0.21)
Industrial 25
77510.19
(-0.34)
Resource 10
57117.48
(+1.31)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo