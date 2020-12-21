21 Dec

add bookmark

Covid-19: SA records over 200 daily deaths

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A billboard on an apartment building in Cape Town's CBD. (Nardus Engelbrecht/Gallo Images)
A billboard on an apartment building in Cape Town's CBD. (Nardus Engelbrecht/Gallo Images)

South Africa recorded 216 Covid-19-related deaths on Monday, taking the toll to 24 907.

The Eastern Cape once again led with 97 deaths followed by the Western Cape with 84, Gauteng 16 KwaZulu-Natal 15 and the Free State with four. 

The Eastern Cape has the highest number of deaths at 6 252.

As of Monday evening, the cumulative number of cases was 930 711, an increase of 8 789 since Sunday.

ALSO READ | Scientists say the new coronavirus has mutated and there are now two strains

Recoveries stand at 796 346.

News24 reported on Friday the new variant, called 501.V2, which has between 10 and 20 new mutations, was found by genomic scientists from across the country who have been analysing genetic samples of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

The chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, said it was unusual for a variant to contain so many mutations, and described it as "concerning". 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zweli mkhizecoronavirus
Lottery
1 player bags R340k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 8750 votes
No, I will not
40% - 7765 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 3039 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
view
ZAR/USD
14.60
(+0.68)
ZAR/GBP
19.65
(+0.33)
ZAR/EUR
17.87
(+0.57)
ZAR/AUD
11.08
(+0.76)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.60)
Gold
1875.48
(-0.38)
Silver
26.15
(+1.23)
Platinum
1010.52
(-1.64)
Brent Crude
52.22
(0.00)
Palladium
2307.48
(-1.16)
All Share
58714.87
(-1.80)
Top 40
53784.25
(-1.66)
Financial 15
11824.98
(-4.87)
Industrial 25
77586.19
(-0.74)
Resource 10
56463.23
(-1.51)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo