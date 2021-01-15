31m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: SA schools' reopening delayed by two weeks as country fights second wave

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Schools will no longer be reopening on 27 January for pupils, but on 15 February instead.
Schools will no longer be reopening on 27 January for pupils, but on 15 February instead.
PHOTO: Getty Images
  • Schools will no longer be reopening on 27 January for pupils, but on 15 February instead.
  • The basic education department says it is monitoring the situation and is working closely with the health department.
  • All schools, including independent ones, are expected to adhere to the new dates.

The reopening of schools in South Africa has been delayed for two weeks due to the steep increase of Covid-19 infections.

Schools were initially expected to open on 25 January for teachers and 27 January for pupils.

Why the delay?

But, following consultations with education stakeholders, including teacher unions, school governing bodies and independent schools' associations, the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), Cabinet and the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) decided to delay the reopening, especially since the new variant of the virus in South Africa was said to affect young people.

Making the announcement during a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday, Basic Education Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule said the decision was taken to give relief to the health system, which is already not coping due to the high number of Covid-19 cases.

Minister Angie Motshekga was not present at the briefing because she is on "sick leave", according to her deputy.

Mhaule said:

[The] CEM took this difficult decision, having considered all factors, as backed up by research and statistics, regarding the current state of the health system. The priority remains saving lives.

Early Childhood Development Centres were also expected to delay their reopening, the department said.

Mhaule said the department would also study the new variant, under the guidance of the health department.

She emphasised that the decision for the delay was not to punish anyone or any school, but to save lives.

Motshekga's advisor, Mzwandile Matthews, said independent schools' associations, which were part of the consultations, agreed to persuade members that already opened to follow the reopening protocol.

"Those schools (independent), unfortunately we can't direct them. We are expecting that they will consider closing and reopen as stated by the deputy minister," Matthews said.

How will the reopening be carried out?

Mhaule said dates for the reopening for private schools would vary, depending on the calendar they followed.

She said school management teams (SMTs) would continue to report for duty on 25 January, followed by teachers on 1 February and pupils on 15 February. SMTs would prepare for teachers' return and teachers would prepare for the return of pupils, she added.

Schools would also use the delay to finalise outstanding matters, including admissions, especially for pupils who were yet to be placed, the deputy minister said.

The department said it would work with provinces to determine the extent of the impact of the virus on them and the status of staff, and added that it would also conduct meetings to assess their state of readiness.

"What is required now is absolute vigilance, alertness and most of all, strict adherence to the health, safety, and social distancing measures that have been put in place," Mhaule said.

The deputy minister was unable to say whether a further delay was likely because that would depend on the circumstances on the ground. The department will only open if the virus can be managed and stabilised.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of basic educationsouth africalockdownhealtheducationcoronavirus
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
51% - 6039 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
45% - 5271 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 449 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.14
(-0.43)
ZAR/GBP
20.66
(-0.07)
ZAR/EUR
18.38
(-0.27)
ZAR/AUD
11.73
(-0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.51)
Gold
1854.69
(+0.46)
Silver
25.46
(-0.23)
Platinum
1101.00
(-1.28)
Brent Crude
56.41
(+0.64)
Palladium
2399.50
(-0.00)
All Share
63894.93
(+0.02)
Top 40
58782.13
(+0.08)
Financial 15
11910.96
(-0.04)
Industrial 25
84107.37
(+0.43)
Resource 10
64540.56
(-0.40)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo