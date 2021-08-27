1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: SA to receive 2.2 million more doses of Pfizer vaccine from US - Joe Phaahla

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Health Minister Joe Phaahla receives the Covid-19 vaccine at George Mukhari Hospital on 3 March 2021.
Health Minister Joe Phaahla receives the Covid-19 vaccine at George Mukhari Hospital on 3 March 2021.
Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
  • The US will donate 2.2 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to South Africa.
  • Health Minister Joe Phaahla says the doses will arrive in the country tomorrow.
  • The Overberg District in the Western Cape has achieved a 96.7% vaccine registration of the population over 60-years-old.

The United States will donate over two million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to South Africa, the Department of Health confirmed on Friday.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla, speaking during his department's weekly live update, said that South Africa will be receiving an additional 2.2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine this Saturday.

"[This will] be in addition to the 5.6 million [doses] which we already received in July," Phaahla said.

To date, the total number of vaccines administered has reached 11 648 851, while the total number of people who are fully vaccinated with either one dose of Johnson & Johnson or two doses of the Pfizer vaccine has surpassed 5 450 000.

Phaahla added that the department has seen an increase in the percentage of males who have been vaccinated versus the total population of males, possibly due to the efforts of the 18-to-34-year-old cohort.

READ | Concern over Covid-19 infections among young people, as number of deaths passes 80 000 mark

"As of [Thursday], the female vaccinated percentage was 58.5 and the male[s] were at 41.5. So there is an improvement on the male uptake which is really imperative," added Phaahla.

Overberg vaccine success

The Overberg District in the Western Cape has achieved a 96.7% registration of the population over 60 years of age.

The district says the high rate of registrations was driven in part by a campaign which saw young people "adopt" an older person to assist them with registering and getting vaccinated.

According to Overberg district health director, Wilma Kamfer, 84.5% of people aged 60 and above have already received their jabs.

"The success is attributed to the partnership between the Department of Health and local NPOs," Kamfer added.

She added that their local municipality is key in daily messaging to the communities to ensure that they are informed about the vaccines.

Kamfer said that when the Overberg district started with their vaccine campaigns, they had dedicated management teams in the sub-districts.

"Our older people wanted to travel, so we used that as an area to say, let's get vaccinated," added Kamfer.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of healthjoe phaahlasouth africauslockdownhealthcoronavirus
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should the October school holiday be cancelled?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No! Teachers and students need the break
34% - 3944 votes
Yes, everyone needs to pick up the pace to pass this year
54% - 6208 votes
Surely another plan can be made?
12% - 1400 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.93
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.47
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.55
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.84
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Gold
1,796.31
+0.2%
Silver
23.65
+0.4%
Palladium
2,426.50
+1.4%
Platinum
992.50
+1.2%
Brent Crude
71.07
-1.6%
Top 40
61,094
+0.4%
All Share
67,328
+0.4%
Resource 10
67,225
+1.2%
Industrial 25
83,344
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,251
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo