Covid-19: SA to remain on adjusted Level 3 of lockdown - govt

The National Coronavirus Command Council met earlier this week after dwindling numbers of vaccinations being administered.

The majority of new Covid-19 cases are from Western Cape (27%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal (25%).

Three weeks ago President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country to alert Level 3 of the national lockdown.

Cabinet has approved the decision to leave the country on adjusted Level 3 of lockdown restrictions.

It comes after the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) met earlier this week amid lower numbers of vaccinations being administered across the country.

As of yesterday, there were 14 000 new Covid-19 cases reported. The Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape were still experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases.

READ | Covid-19 vaccine distribution: Why J&J is accused of using colonial tactics

A further 384 Covid-19-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.



Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said: "Cabinet further approved the keeping of the country under the risk-adjusted alert Level 3 of the national lockdown, as advised by the Ministerial Advisory Committee. Cabinet encourages all unvaccinated people in South Africa to get vaccinated because vaccines protect us from getting seriously ill from Covid-19 and they save lives."

LIVE COVERAGE | Covid-19 vaccinations open for everyone 18 and older from Friday

Three weeks ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country to alert Level 3 of the national lockdown following his meeting with the NCCC and the Presidential Coordinating Committee. He also announced the resumption of the sale of alcohol. He also announced the reinstatement of the R350 Social Relief Grant. It will run until March 2022.

READ | Covid-19: How do we fix vaccine hesitancy in SA?

The National Institute For Communicable Diseases Of South Africa (NICD) said in a statement that there had been a decrease in the number of daily new cases.

"However, there are some differences in trends at a provincial level," said Adrian Puren, NICD acting executive director.

He added that while sustained decreases in case numbers in Gauteng, Limpopo, North West and Mpumalanga had been observed, the other five provinces were either increasing or sustaining numbers of new cases.

"The Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape provinces still appear to be on the upward slope of the third wave, although the Western Cape is showing early signs of reaching the peak of their third wave. Whereas the Free State and Northern Cape provinces continue to see a steady number of new cases," Puren said.