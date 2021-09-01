Covid-19: Sahpra board chair says C.1.2 variant hasn't 'taken off' like Delta

The C.1.2 Covid-19 variant hasn't taken off like the Delta variant, according to Sahpra board chairperson Helen Rees.

Vaccines are monitored for its effectiveness against new variants.

The waiting period for people, who have had Covid-19, is 30 days before they can be vaccinated.

The new C.1.2 Covid-19 variant has fortunately not "taken off" like the Delta variant, the board chairperson of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), Helen Rees, told Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Health on Wednesday morning.



She says South Africa is very fortunate to have a highly active group of academics, who are picking up new variants of the virus.

The new C.1.2 variant was detected in May.

"It only represents about 2% of the current testing that is going on, but it's been detected in eight of our nine provinces. It has also been detected in eight countries around the world, from Europe, Asia, other countries in the African region and the Western Pacific region. So, it's widely detected... it is not doing, at the moment, what we were seeing the Delta variant do, which has really taken off, which we are all familiar with now," she said.

READ | SA’s potential Covid-19 variant of interest 'a signal that the pandemic is not over' - expert

"But the changes in this particular variant we've seen in earlier variants. And the concern is that some of the changes, the mutations that we see, suggests that this might be a variant that could be more transmissible, or could be better at evading our immune system, at resisting our immune response."

She says that is why they are watching it very closely.

But at the moment, we have not seen that it has been taking off.

She says they will test each vaccine in use in South Africa against each variant detected in South Africa to ensure the vaccines rolled out remain effective.



Some of the MPs on the committee asked why vaccinated people still get infected with Covid-19.

"As we know, there are very few vaccines in the world that are 100% effective. Many vaccines are partially effective, and many vaccines act by reducing the severity of disease or preventing symptoms from developing, even if you have a low-grade infection. But a 100% effective vaccine is a rare thing, indeed," Rees said.

"And, similarly, none of the Covid-19 vaccines are 100% effective. The different vaccines that we are looking at will have different levels of efficacy. Importantly, for the vaccines that are in the most advanced stage, with all of the early clinical trials, all of these vaccines showed that they reduce severe disease, hospitalisation and death."

She said new variants of the virus find ways to resist immune responses, whether from natural infection or vaccines.

"So, the effectiveness of all the vaccines have dropped somewhat. But it has not gone away. Every time we get a new variant, for example, the Delta variant, that swept through, as we know, in our third wave, we then have to say how effective are the vaccines that we've got, that are in development, against this variant."

She said they had set the bar for effectiveness at the international minimum of 50%.

Rees said many vaccines, even if their efficacy is reduced, are still very good at preventing severe disease, hospitalisation and death.

They're not necessarily as good at stopping asymptomatic infection for mild to moderate disease. And that is why we're saying, even if you have a vaccination, you can still get infected. The use of the vaccine is to stop that severe end of the disease.





"But you can still get infected, even if it is asymptomatic or milder – please wear a mask. Because if you are infected, you can infect others, and there are many vulnerable groups out there at risk, whether age or comorbidities that you can inadvertently infect," she said.

She said, in South Africa, Sahpra, the NCID and academics are constantly looking at vaccines' effectiveness once it is rolled out.

She said the US currently has the largest amount of serious cases and deaths.

"And they are calling it a pandemic of the unvaccinated because of who they are seeing in the hospitals, who they are seeing dying, predominantly, are people who have, unfortunately, not received vaccines."

ALSO READ | C.1.2 Covid-19 variant: Scientists 'fairly confident' vaccines will continue to provide protection

Conversely, the UK has vaccinated aggressively and, while they still see cases, they do not see the same amount of deaths as before the vaccine rollout.

She also had to explain to some MPs that the waiting period of 30 days for people with Covid-19, before they can be vaccinated, is not because a vaccination will cause death.

She said it was because, when a person is infected, their immune system is fighting back.

Rees said:

If you get a vaccine as well, we're going to stimulate your immune system from two sides, and that could cause side-effects and problems.

"It's just to avoid side-effects," she said.



Apart from being the Sahpra board chairperson, Rees is also the executive director of the University of Witwatersrand's Reproductive Health and HIV Institute, where she serves as a Personal Professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and is the co-director of Wits University's Flagship Centre for Vaccinology.