Covid-19: Sahpra registers J&J vaccine with conditions

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has registered the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine with conditions.

It said the vaccine, developed by J&J's vaccine arm Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, was registered on Wednesday, 31 March 2021.

The registration was done in terms of Section 15(6a) of the Medicines and Related Substance Act 101 of 1965, allowing it to register a medicine subject to certain conditions.

"The authorisation is, however, subject to a number of conditions which includes that the vaccine is supplied and administered in accordance with the [national Department of Health's] Covid-19 vaccination plan and applicable guidelines," Sahpra said in a statement posted on its website on Thursday.

Further conditions related to the submission of periodic safety updates according to its guidance, the reporting of the results of ongoing studies and conformance with pharmacovigilance activities as outlined in the approved risk management plan.

