1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Sale of AstraZeneca vaccine to AU concluded - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza, who chairs the inter-ministerial committee on vaccines, receive South Africa’s first consignment of the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine from the Serum Institute of India at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Monday. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza, who chairs the inter-ministerial committee on vaccines, receive South Africa’s first consignment of the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine from the Serum Institute of India at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Monday. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS
  • Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the full purchase amount for the AstraZeneca vaccines was received Monday last week.
  • About a million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were sold to the African Union by South Africa. 
  • Mkhize says the first batch of vaccines that is being delivered will benefit nine member states.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the sale of the one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the African Union (AU) has been concluded. 

In a statement on Sunday, Mkhize said the department had in the past weeks ensured that all member states identified by the AU vaccine acquisition team as recipients were compliant and had obtained regulatory approvals, permits and licenses to roll out the jabs in their countries. 

Mkhize said the full purchase amount was received by the department last Monday.

"The AU and South African teams then ensured that all logistical arrangements are in place for the shipment of the vaccines. The minister is pleased to announce that the first batch of vaccines that is being delivered will benefit nine member states. The balance will be collected this week to be delivered to five other countries," the department said. 

News24 previously reported that Mkhize said the sale of the vaccines would come cheap. 

Addressing the National Press Club earlier this month, Mkhize said local scientists were still working on research regarding the efficacy of the vaccine. 

He said the AU would buy the over a million vaccines at the same amount that was spent procuring them from the Serum Institute of India. 

ALSO READ | Covid-19 crisis: Stuttering SA left behind as Rwanda powers ahead in vaccination drive

The use of the doses was halted in South Africa after it was found to be not highly effective against the 501Y.V2 variant. 

In February, the department started rolling out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to healthcare workers. 

News24 also reported that principal investigator of the AstraZeneca vaccine trials in South Africa, Professor Shabir Madhi, said he was "mortified" that government had "abandoned" the doses. 

The professor said there was still strategic use for the vaccines among high risk groups. 

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
astrazenecazweli mkhizeaucoronavirus
Lottery
Lekker Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 6413 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 4232 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 6232 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.71
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.41
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.51
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.39
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(0.0)
Gold
1,745.07
(0.0)
Silver
26.25
(0.0)
Platinum
1,199.00
(0.0)
Brent Crude
64.53
(+2.0)
Palladium
2,639.50
(0.0)
All Share
65,911
(-1.2)
Top 40
60,313
(-1.2)
Financial 15
12,117
(-1.4)
Industrial 25
86,583
(-0.2)
Resource 10
66,193
(-2.4)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo