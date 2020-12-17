Covid-19 sanitisation: Scammers target Cape Town businesses

The City of Cape Town has alerted local businesses about unscrupulous scammers claiming to be fogging and sanitising companies to protect them against Covid-19.

Businesses were being conned out of hundreds of rands for "cleansing services" by the scammers, said mayoral committee member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien.

"Business owners who are unsure of how to go about ensuring that their establishment presents a low risk of exposure to staff and clients are asked to contact their local Environmental Health Office for advice and guidance.

"However, as Covid-19 is spread through droplets on both surfaces and in the air, the best plan of action is to ensure regularly cleaning of all surfaces and to ensure that clients and staff wear masks at all times. In addition, maintaining social distancing is crucial, as well as hand sanitising for all persons entering the premises and ensuring sufficient ventilation and airflow," he said.