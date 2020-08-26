26 Aug

add bookmark

Covid-19: SA's cases now at 615 710

Tammy Petersen
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Covid-19 screening and testing programme.
Covid-19 screening and testing programme.
Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images

A total of 2 684 new Covid-19 infections have been confirmed, bringing the nationwide number of cases to 615 710, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Wednesday.

Recoveries now stand at 525 242, translating to a recovery rate of 85%.

According to the most recent statistics, Gauteng accounts for 207 610 infections, or 33.8%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 111 096, or 18%, and the Western Cape with 104 997, or 17.2%.

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are also home to the most active cases with 27 702 and 15 228, respectively, followed by the Free State with 12 673.

"Regrettably, we report 194 more Covid-19-related deaths: 57 from KwaZulu-Natal, 61 from Gauteng, four from the Northern Cape, 12 from the Eastern Cape and 60 from the Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 13 502," Mkhize said.

To date, 3 598 973 tests have been conducted, 59% of these by the private sector.

The death toll has hit 13 502.

Related Links
Covid-19 wrap: Russia starts new phase of vaccine trials, WEF postponed amid virus fears
Covid-19: First-year students to return to university under Level 2
Covid-19 tender contracts published for all to see
Read more on:
coronavirus update
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The National Department of Health has confirmed that antibody testing is now legal in South Africa. Will you be getting one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I'm curious
29% - 921 votes
No, it is a waste of money
71% - 2235 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.86
(-0.33)
ZAR/GBP
22.28
(-0.80)
ZAR/EUR
19.96
(-0.30)
ZAR/AUD
12.21
(-0.86)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.74)
Gold
1953.22
(+1.23)
Silver
27.40
(+3.53)
Platinum
933.00
(+0.65)
Brent Crude
46.31
(+1.42)
Palladium
2187.00
(+1.93)
All Share
56572.24
(+0.82)
Top 40
52256.85
(+0.94)
Financial 15
10290.07
(-1.55)
Industrial 25
76427.99
(+1.37)
Resource 10
55860.73
(+1.25)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20238.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo