Covid-19: SA's cases now at 615 710

A total of 2 684 new Covid-19 infections have been confirmed, bringing the nationwide number of cases to 615 710, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Wednesday.



Recoveries now stand at 525 242, translating to a recovery rate of 85%.

According to the most recent statistics, Gauteng accounts for 207 610 infections, or 33.8%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 111 096, or 18%, and the Western Cape with 104 997, or 17.2%.

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are also home to the most active cases with 27 702 and 15 228, respectively, followed by the Free State with 12 673.

"Regrettably, we report 194 more Covid-19-related deaths: 57 from KwaZulu-Natal, 61 from Gauteng, four from the Northern Cape, 12 from the Eastern Cape and 60 from the Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 13 502," Mkhize said.

To date, 3 598 973 tests have been conducted, 59% of these by the private sector.

The death toll has hit 13 502.