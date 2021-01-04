Covid-19: SA's death toll breaks 30 000 as cases continue to rise

South Africa breached the 30 000 mark for Covid-19-related deaths.

With another 434 deaths recorded, the Covid-19-related deaths in the country has increased to 30 011.

Another 12 601 new cases have been reported.

South Africa breached the 30 000 mark for Covid-19-related deaths on Monday.



The Department of Health reported that, with another 434 deaths reported, 30 011 lives have been lost as a result of illness associated with the virus.

READ | SA targets herd immunity in Covid-19 vaccine plan

The Western Cape was mourning the death of 157 people, and the Eastern Cape 133 people.



Amid talk of a vaccine that could only be available by April, the toll continues, with two people people reported to have died in the Free State, 36 in Gauteng, 71 in KwaZulu-Natal, seven in Limpopo, 24 in the North West and three in the Northern Cape.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 04 January .Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/OPjgksWzgo — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) January 4, 2021

The positivity rate is at 33.7%.

A total of 1 113 349 cases have been recorded, and 911 573 people have recovered. This is a recovery rate of 81.9%, which has slipped again from 82%.

The country is in a Level 3 lockdown, which is expected to be reviewed by 15 January. This means the traditional holiday festivities were mostly put on hold and beaches were closed. It also became compulsory to wear a mask in public as the country deals with a second surge, with the added complication of a new variant.