Covid-19: SA's death toll now at 14 889, while cases up to 638 517

Canny Maphanga
A woman wearing mask in Gaza, after Palestine extended a lockdown.
Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • South Africa has recorded 110 more Covid-19 deaths.
  • The Covid-19 death toll is currently on 14 889.
  • This comes as the country has just over 600 000 confirmed cases.

The ministry of health, in a statement on Sunday, said there had been 110 more Covid-19 deaths, which brings the total number of fatalities to 14 889.

"Regrettably, we report 110 more Covid-19 related deaths; 31 from KwaZulu-Natal, 24 from Gauteng, seven from the Eastern Cape, nine from Free State, one from the Western Cape and 38 from Mpumalanga," the statement read.

With 1 633 new infections over the last 24 hours, South Africa has now reached 638 517 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Recoveries are at 563 891, a recovery rate of 88%.

Breakdown of cases per province

Eastern Cape: 86 849

Free State: 39 781

Gauteng: 212 898

KwaZulu-Natal: 114 824

Limpopo: 13 734

Mpumalanga: 25 076

North West: 26 245

Northern Cape: 11 923

Western Cape: 107 187

Unknown: 0

Total: 638 517

To date, the total number of tests conducted is 3 800 190, of which 16 367 were conducted over the last 24 hours.

Of the total tests conducted, 57% are in the private sector, while 43% are in the public sector.

Read more on:
coronavirus update
