Covid-19: SA's death toll rises to 13 981, Free State records highest daily number

South Africa has recorded 238 new Covid-19 deaths, increasing the death toll to 13 981.

From Friday to Saturday, the Free State recorded the highest number of deaths – about half of the total – with 123 fatalities.

Gauteng reported 81 deaths and there were 19 deaths in KwaZulu-Natal. There were also six deaths in the Eastern Cape and nine in the Western Cape.

During the same period, 2 418 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in South Africa, taking the total to 622 551.



Gauteng remains the province with the highest number of cases – more than a third of the total – at 209 123.

The number of recoveries stands at 536 694, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%.



