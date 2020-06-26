5m ago

Covid-19: SA's death toll rises to 2 340, with the number of positive cases at 124 590

Jeanette Chabalala
Health department officials collects blood samples for testing at a temporary COVID-19 rapid test center (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Health department officials collects blood samples for testing at a temporary COVID-19 rapid test center (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

South Africa recorded 6 215 new infections on Friday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 124 590.

The department of health also reported 48 new Covid-19 related deaths, which now brings the death toll to 2 340.  

Eight were from the Eastern Cape, while 40 were from the Western Cape

"We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said. 

The country has already completed 1 493 104 tests. The number of recoveries stands at 64 111, which translates to a recovery rate of 51,5%, the department said.  

The provincial breakdown is as follows: 

  • Eastern Cape – 371 deaths, 11349 recoveries 
  • Free State – 9 deaths, 318 recoveries 
  • Gauteng – 149 deaths, 7132 recoveries 
  • KwaZulu Natal – 106 deaths, 3197 recoveries 
  • Limpopo – 5 deaths, 348 recoveries 
  • Mpumalanga - 2 deaths, 239 recoveries
  • North West - 5 deaths, 421 recoveries 
  • Northern Cape - 1 death, 128 recoveries
  •  Western Cape - 1692 deaths, 40979 recoveries 

