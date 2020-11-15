26m ago

Covid-19: SA's total deaths now at 20 206, with 749 182 cases

Riaan Grobler
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says 2 237 new Covid-19 cases had been identified by Saturday.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says 2 237 new Covid-19 cases had been identified by Saturday.
Jackyenjoyphotography/Getty Images

South Africa had recorded 53 more Covid-19-related deaths by Saturday, bringing the death toll to 20 206.

Fatalities have been reported in the following provinces: 34 in the Eastern Cape, six in the Free State, five in KwaZulu-Natal, and eight in the Western Cape. Of the 53 deaths, 19 reportedly occurred in the past 48 hours: eight in the Eastern Cape, three in the Free State, one in KwaZulu-Natal and seven in the Western Cape.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Saturday evening.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 110 384, with 23 497 new tests conducted since the last report. 

Recoveries now stand at 693 261, which translates to a recovery rate of 92.5%. 

Read more on:
zweli mkhizesouth africacoronavirus
