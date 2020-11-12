28m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Signs of a resurgence in the Eastern Cape should be a wake-up call to all of us - Ramaphosa

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned the Eastern Cape should be a wake-up call to South Africans.
  • This as the province showed signs of a Covid-19 resurgence.
  • It now had the second highest number of active cases in the country, according to national health department.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says signs of a resurgence in Covid-19 cases in the Eastern Cape should serve as a warning to citizens to remain vigilant.

"What we are witnessing in the Eastern Cape should be a wake-up call to all of us, that we cannot relax and we cannot be complacent," he said.

Ramaphosa was addressing the nation virtually on Wednesday on the latest developments surrounding the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

According to the president, in the last week, the number of new cases in the province was 50% higher than the week before.

In addition, the total number of new cases in the last 14 days was around 145% higher than the previous 14 days.

"These increases are being driven by massive spikes in the Nelson Mandela Metro and the Sarah Baartman District, in particular.

"For the last month, there has been a sustained upward increase in hospital admissions in the province," Ramaphosa said.

READ | Eastern Cape hospitals fill up again as Covid-19 resurgence takes hold

The president added evidence suggested the increases in the province could have been triggered by outbreaks in institutions of higher learning such as universities, schools and attendance by people at large gatherings. 

He said this made for a dangerous environment when combined with poor adherence to social distancing, mask-wearing and other poor hygiene measures.

"With many people moving between the Eastern Cape and other provinces - particularly the Western Cape - it is a matter of time before this surge spreads to other parts of the country."

As a result, Ramaphosa announced the implementation of a resurgence plan - which has been developed together with the surge team deployed to South Africa by the World Health Organisation - in response to rising infections. 

"Interventions include primary healthcare outreach teams to intensify contact tracing, daily community mobilisation, ensuring the readiness of health facilities, and being ready to respond to possible clusters outbreaks.

"We will be working closely with the provincial government, municipalities and other institutions in the Eastern Cape in the coming days and weeks to ensure that this surge is contained and managed," he said.

South Africa recorded 60 more Covid-19-related deaths by Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 20 011.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Eastern Cape hospitals fill up again as Covid-19 resurgence takes hold
Principal, deputy die of Covid-19 at Eastern Cape school
Fort Hare SRC slams health dept for claiming cause of Covid-19 outbreak was linked to bash
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosaeastern capecoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think president-elect Joe Biden can unite America?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is a unifier
17% - 1948 votes
No, he won't heal the rifts
37% - 4391 votes
Maybe, but it's going to be hard
46% - 5430 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.64
(-0.14)
ZAR/GBP
20.66
(-0.03)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.10)
ZAR/AUD
11.38
(+0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.36)
Gold
1870.54
(+0.27)
Silver
24.22
(+0.03)
Platinum
868.00
(+0.46)
Brent Crude
43.70
(+0.44)
Palladium
2349.50
(+1.62)
All Share
57607.30
(-0.11)
Top 40
52784.39
(-0.26)
Financial 15
11998.73
(+5.46)
Industrial 25
78985.08
(-1.53)
Resource 10
52323.05
(-0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo