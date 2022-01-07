1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: South Africa adds 500 earlier fatalities to confirmed death toll after audit

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rehman Asad/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • South Africa has recorded 9 860 new Covid-19 cases.
  • The health department added 500 Covid-19 deaths to the confirmed death toll after backlogged provincial excess deaths were audited.
  • In the last 24-hour cycle, 45 new deaths were recorded.

South Africa recorded 9 860 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

According to a statement by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Thursday, the country recorded 3 504 554 laboratory-confirmed cases. There have been 45 new Covid-19 deaths, bringing the confirmed death toll to 92 112.

The national health department said it recorded 500 Covid-19 deaths to the death toll "due to an ongoing audit exercise conducted by provinces across the country to address a backlog of Covid-19 mortality and new cases".

Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said of the 551 deaths recorded on Thursday, 45 happened in the last 24-hour cycle.

The NICD said the 9 860 new Covid-19 cases identified in South Africa represented a 21% positivity rate.

As of Thursday, Gauteng recorded 1 143 740 confirmed cases, KwaZulu-Natal 623 852 and the Western Cape 605 902.

READ | Covid-19: Western Cape health data shows vaccinated have less risk of dying of Omicron

The Western Cape recorded the highest number of new cases and accounted for 27% of new infections, followed by Gauteng with 22% and KwaZulu-Natal with 21%. The Eastern Cape accounted for 11% of new cases; the Free State, Mpumalanga, North West and the Northern Cape 4% each; and Limpopo 3%.

The Western Cape recorded 2 632 new cases on Thursday, Gauteng 2 123 and KwaZulu-Natal 2 036.

There were 419 new hospital admissions in the last 24-hour cycle. As of Thursday, 9 603 people were in hospital for Covid-19.

South Africa conducted 21 441 211 cumulative tests, of which 46 948 were carried out in the last 24-hour cycle.

According to the Department of Health, 28 233 512 vaccine doses have been administered, and of those 69 173  were administered on Thursday.

To date, 15 737 760 adults are fully vaccinated. Among children aged 12 and older, 963 184 vaccine doses have been administered.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coronavirushealth
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.76
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.34
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.81
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.28
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,789.40
-0.1%
Silver
22.05
-0.6%
Palladium
1,872.00
-0.3%
Platinum
966.00
-0.4%
Brent Crude
81.99
+1.5%
Top 40
67,420
0.0%
All Share
74,165
0.0%
Resource 10
71,497
0.0%
Industrial 25
94,807
0.0%
Financial 15
15,316
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA

01 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo