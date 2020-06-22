22 Jun

Covid-19: South Africa breaches the 100 000 mark

Vanessa Banton
(Wei Leng Tay/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
(Wei Leng Tay/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The country has breached the 100 000 coronavirus mark, with 4 288 new infections, exactly 110 days after it recorded its first case.

This brings the number of Covid-19-positive cases to 101 590. 

In a statement issued on Monday night, the health department said there have been 61 more virus-related deaths, with one recorded in Limpopo, three in KwaZulu-Natal, 18 in the Eastern Cape and 39 in the Western Cape. 

The death toll now stands at 1 991. 

"We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said. 

The Western Cape has 51.7% of the cases, standing at 52 554. Gauteng has 22 341 and the Eastern Cape 16 895. 

The number of tests conducted stands at 1 353 176.

The department said the number of recoveries now stood at 53 444 which translated to a recovery rate of 52.6%. 

Provincial breakdown of the cases:

Eastern Cape: 16 895

Free State:  772 

Gauteng: 22 341 

KwaZulu-Natal: 5 278

Limpopo: 582

Mpumalanga: 596

North West: 2 315

Northern Cape: 254

Western Cape: 52 554

Unknown: 3

