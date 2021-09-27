38m ago

Covid-19: South Africa exits third wave as number of fully vaccinated people approaches 8.4m

accreditation
Nicole McCain
The freight vaccination drive at Sasol N12 on September 23, 2021 in Soweto. This is part of government efforts to make vaccines available to truck drivers.
The freight vaccination drive at Sasol N12 on September 23, 2021 in Soweto. This is part of government efforts to make vaccines available to truck drivers.
(Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
  • South Africa recorded 967 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Sunday.
  • 51 new deaths have been recorded, bringing the confirmed death toll to 87 052.
  • KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 28% of the new cases recorded on Sunday.

South Africa has officially exited its third wave of Covid-19 infections.

According to a statement by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Sunday, the country recorded 2 896 943 laboratory-confirmed cases.

"Nationally, we have exited the third wave, according to the current definition. The national seven-day moving average of daily case numbers, positivity rate, and testing rate continue to decrease, with sustained decreases seen in all provinces," the statement read.

The country has recorded 51 new Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the confirmed death toll to 87 052.

"The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)… reports that 967 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in South Africa, representing a 5% positivity rate," the NICD said.

Gauteng has recorded 915 609 confirmed cases in total, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 510 337 cases and the Western Cape with 508 715.

"The majority of new cases today (Sunday) are from KwaZulu-Natal (28%), followed by Eastern Cape (17%). Western Cape accounted for 12%; Free State accounted for 10%; Gauteng province, North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 8%, respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%, and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today's new cases," said NICD spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded 272 new cases on Sunday, the Eastern Cape 169 and the Western Cape 115.

There was an increase of 56 hospital admissions in the last 24-hour reporting cycle. As of Sunday, 7 172 people were in both public and private hospitals for Covid-19.

According to the Department of Health, 16 827 790 vaccine doses have been administered. Of those 9 419 were administered in the last 24-hour cycle.

To date, 4 659 962 people are fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, while 3 731 658 have been vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

