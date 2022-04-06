59m ago

Covid-19: South Africa records 1 538 new infections, 7 deaths

  • South Africa recorded 1 538 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday.
  • Seven new deaths were recorded in the last two days, bringing the confirmed death toll to 100 067.
  • Gauteng recorded 39% of all new infections.

South Africa recorded 1 538 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, which represented a 6.2% positivity rate.

Seven new Covid-19 deaths were reported in the last 48 hours, bringing the confirmed death toll to 100 067.

Most new cases were recorded in Gauteng, which accounted for 39%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 24%. The Western Cape accounted for 23%; Eastern Cape 6%; Mpumalanga 3%; Free State and North West 2% each; and the Northern Cape and Limpopo with less than 1% each.

Gauteng recorded 597 new cases on Tuesday, the Western Cape 348 and KwaZulu-Natal 368.

Gauteng is the most impacted with 1 211 785 cases in total, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 661 793 and the Western Cape with 652 119.

ALSO READ | End of state of disaster welcomed, but opposition parties cautious over new health regulations

According to a statement by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Tuesday, the country recorded 3 725 177 laboratory-confirmed cases.

There were 34 new hospital admissions in the last 24-hour reporting cycle. As of Tuesday, 2 163 people were in public and private hospitals for Covid-19.

South Africa has conducted 23 947 309 tests in total, of which 24 914 were carried out in the last 24-hour cycle.

According to the Department of Health, 33 931 060 vaccine doses have been administered. Of those, 51 504 were administered on Tuesday.

To date, 17 581 547 adults are fully vaccinated. Among children aged 12 and older, 1 981246 vaccine doses have been administered.

