Covid-19: South Africa records 1 569 new infections and 53 new deaths

As of Wednesday, South Africa recorded a total of 1 569 935 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

1 569 new cases have been recorded in the 24 hours to Wednesday.

53 new Covid-19-related fatalities have been recorded, taking the confirmed death toll to 53 940.

South Africa recorded 1 569 new Covid-19 infections by Wednesday and 53 new Covid-19-related deaths, taking the confirmed death toll to 53 940.

According to a statement by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, as of Wednesday, the country recorded a total of 1 569 935 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 21 April.Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/2vewP0VCEI — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 21, 2021

KwaZulu-Natal recorded the most confirmed active cases with 4 974, followed by the Northern Cape with 3 393 and Gauteng with 2 946 cases.

The recovery rate is steady at 95% and 1 495 864 recoveries have been recorded.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 569 935 the total number of deaths is 53 940 the total number of recoveries is 1 495 864. pic.twitter.com/mfcQIfhPB8 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 21, 2021

To date, 10 413 180 tests have been completed, with 34 091 tests conducted in the 24 hours to Wednesday, Mkhize said.

Mkhize also reported a further 53 Covid-19-related deaths, of which 17 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 11 in the Free State, nine in the Northern Cape, eight in Gauteng, four in the Western Cape, three in KwaZulu-Natal and one in Mpumalanga.

This brings the total to 53 940 confirmed deaths.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.