Covid-19: South Africa records 1 569 new infections and 53 new deaths

Nicole McCain
Health workers at the Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town - Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images
  • As of Wednesday, South Africa recorded a total of 1 569 935 confirmed Covid-19 cases.
  • 1 569 new cases have been recorded in the 24 hours to Wednesday.
  • 53 new Covid-19-related fatalities have been recorded, taking the confirmed death toll to 53 940.

South Africa recorded 1 569 new Covid-19 infections by Wednesday and 53 new Covid-19-related deaths, taking the confirmed death toll to 53 940.

According to a statement by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, as of Wednesday, the country recorded a total of 1 569 935 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded the most confirmed active cases with 4 974, followed by the Northern Cape with 3 393 and Gauteng with 2 946 cases.

The recovery rate is steady at 95% and 1 495 864 recoveries have been recorded.

To date, 10 413 180 tests have been completed, with 34 091 tests conducted in the 24 hours to Wednesday, Mkhize said.

Mkhize also reported a further 53 Covid-19-related deaths, of which 17 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 11 in the Free State, nine in the Northern Cape, eight in Gauteng, four in the Western Cape, three in KwaZulu-Natal and one in Mpumalanga.

This brings the total to 53 940 confirmed deaths.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.

