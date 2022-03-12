1h ago

Covid-19: South Africa records 1 671 new cases and 28 deaths

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
  • There have been 1 671 new Covid-19 infections identified in South Africa.
  • Most cases (31%) were recorded in Gauteng.
  • There have been 28 new Covid-19-related deaths; of these six occurred in the past 24-48 hours.

There were 1 671 new Covid-19 infections identified on Friday, which represents a 7.5% positive rate.

According to a statement by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Friday, the country had recorded 3 691 962 laboratory-confirmed cases. There have been 28 new Covid-19-related deaths - of these, six occurred during the past 24-48 hours, bringing the confirmed death toll to 99 709.

Most new cases on Friday were recorded in Gauteng, which accounted for 31% of new infections, followed by the Western Cape with 26%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 17%; Free State, Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2%.

On Friday, Gauteng recorded 520 new cases, the Western Cape 429 and KwaZulu-Natal 292.

Gauteng has recorded 1 199 196 cumulative cases, KwaZulu-Natal 655 206, and the Western Cape 644 018.

There were 44 new hospital admissions in the last 24-hour reporting cycle. As of Friday, 2 389  people were in public and private hospitals for Covid-19.

South Africa has conducted 23 365 475 cumulative tests, of which 22 225 were carried out in the last 24-hour cycle.

According to the Department of Health, 35 517 834 vaccine doses have been administered.

 

