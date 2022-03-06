58m ago

Covid-19: South Africa records 1 735 new infections and 26 deaths

Cebelihle Mthethwa
  • South Africa recorded 1 735 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday.
  • 26 new deaths have been reported, bringing the confirmed death toll to 99 543.
  • Most new cases on Saturday were recorded in Gauteng.

South Africa recorded 1 735 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday, which represented a 5.8% positivity rate.

According to a statement by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Saturday, the country recorded 3 683 172 laboratory-confirmed cases. There have been 26 new Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the confirmed death toll to 99 543.

READ | South Africa has changed tack on tackling Covid: Why it makes sense

Most new cases on Saturday were recorded in Gauteng, which accounted for 35% of new infections, followed by the Western Cape with 24%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 16%; North West 7%; Free State, Limpopo and Mpumalanga 4% each; Eastern Cape 3%; the Northern Cape 2%.

On Saturday, Gauteng recorded 601 new cases, the Western Cape 410 and KwaZulu-Natal 284.

Gauteng has recorded 1 196 173 cumulative cases, KwaZulu-Natal 653 686 and the Western Cape 641 917.

There were 27 new hospital admissions in the last 24-hour reporting cycle. As of Saturday, 2 579 people were in public and private hospitals for Covid-19.

South Africa conducted 23 226 664 cumulative tests, of which 29 784 were carried out in the last 24-hour cycle.

According to the Department of Health, 32 018 307 vaccine doses have been administered. Of those, 26 436 were administered on Saturday.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

