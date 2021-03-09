Covid-19: South Africa records 125 confirmed new deaths and 638 infections

As of Monday, South Africa recorded a total of 1 521 706 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

638 new cases have been recorded since the last report on Sunday.

125 new Covid-19-related fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 50 803.

South Africa recorded 638 new Covid-19 infections by Monday along with 125 new Covid-19-related deaths, taking the confirmed death toll to 50 803.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

According to a statement by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, as of Monday, the country recorded a total of 1 521 706 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The total number of healthcare workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 107 054.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded the most confirmed active cases with 9 181, followed by the Western Cape with 5 611 and the Free State with 4 791.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 521 706 the total number of deaths is 50 803 the total number of recoveries is 1 442 045 and the total number of vaccines administered is 107 054. pic.twitter.com/mqkJv8HAz3 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 8, 2021

The recovery rate is 94.7% and 1 442 045 recoveries have been recorded.

To date, 9 269 122 tests have been completed, with 13 630 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, Mkhize said on Monday evening.

Mkhize also reported a further 125 confirmed Covid-19-related deaths, of which 46 were recorded in North West, 31 in the Free State, 18 in the Northern Cape, 10 in the Western Cape, eight in Gauteng, seven in KwaZulu-Natal and five in Mpumalanga.

This brings the total to 50 803 confirmed deaths.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 08 March.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/eQLyrLdUBr — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 8, 2021

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.