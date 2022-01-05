1h ago

Covid-19: South Africa records 139 new deaths and 8 078 infections

Nicole McCain
  • South Africa recorded 8 078 new confirmed Covid-19 infections on Tuesday.
  • 139 new deaths have been recorded, bringing the confirmed death toll to 91 451.
  • KwaZulu-Natal recorded 28% of all new infections.

South Africa recorded 8 078 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Tuesday, the country recorded 3 483 590 laboratory-confirmed cases. There have been 139 new Covid-19 deaths, bringing the confirmed death toll to 91 451.

The NICD said the 8 078 new Covid-19 cases identified in South Africa represented a 20.1% positivity rate.

As of Tuesday, Gauteng recorded 1 139 446 confirmed cases, KwaZulu-Natal 618 948 and the Western Cape 600 427.

Most new cases were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, which accounted for 28% of new infections, followed by the Western Cape with 22%. Gauteng accounted for 19%; the Eastern Cape 13%; Free State 5%; Limpopo 4%; Mpumalanga and North West 3% each; and the Northern Cape 2%.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded 2 281 new cases on Tuesday, the Western Cape 1 765 and Gauteng 1 549.

There were 309 new hospital admissions in the last 24-hour reporting cycle. As of Tuesday, 8 857 people were in public and private hospitals for Covid-19.

South Africa conducted 21 344 293 cumulative tests, of which 40 105 were carried out in the last 24-hour cycle.

According to the Department of Health, 28 095 848 vaccine doses have been administered. Of those, 59 929 were administered on Tuesday.

To date, 15 666 843 adults are fully vaccinated. Among children aged 12 and older, 932 169 vaccine doses have been administered.

