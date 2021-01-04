32m ago

Covid-19: South Africa records 402 more fatalities taking death toll to 29 577

Jeanette Chabalala
  • As of Sunday, 3 January, the total number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 1 100 748.
  • A further 402 deaths brings the total number of people who have died from the virus or related complications to 29 577.
  • On Sunday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said at least 67% of South Africa's population will need to be vaccinated against the virus to ensure herd immunity.

South Africa recorded 11 859 new Covid-19 cases by Sunday, bringing the total number of recorded cases to 1 100 748.

According to Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, new cases represent a 32% positivity rate.

At least 402 Covid-19-related deaths were recorded by Sunday – 109 in the Eastern Cape, two in the Free State, 73 in Gauteng, 85 in KwaZulu-Natal, 23 in Limpopo, three in the Northern Cape and 107 in the Western Cape.

A hospital worker walks amongst patients with Covi
A hospital worker walks amongst patients with Covid-19 in the Covid-19 ward at Khayelitsha Hospital.

This brings the total number of people who have died from the virus or related complications to 29 577.

READ | Covid-19 outbreaks among members of the same family are increasing in KZN, warns Zikalala

The country's recoveries are currently 903 679, which translates to a recovery rate of 82.1%.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.

On Sunday, Mkhize unveiled the government's strategy to secure a vaccine and roll it out to two-thirds of South Africa's population of 57 million, News24 reported.

He said the government was currently in discussions with several manufacturers.

The minister also said at least 67% of South Africans will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to ensure herd immunity.

The vaccine is expected to be rolled out in three phases, with the 1.25 million healthcare workers in the country having first access.

A second phase will see essential workers – such as miners, teachers and police officers – and those living in congregate settings, such as care centres and prisons, offered the vaccine.

ALSO READ | Covid-19: Ezemvelo KZN wildlife resort closes after manager tests positive

The second phase, which will require roughly 16 million vaccine doses, will also include those older than 60 and those with comorbidities.

The third phase will see vaccines being made available to an additional 40 million people.

Mkhize also said the Covax agreement would see enough vaccine doses to cover 10% of the population delivered by the second quarter of 2021.

However, enough doses to cover the remaining 57% of the population would have to be sourced through bilateral agreements.

