Covid-19: South Africa records 453 new cases as death toll increases by 50

South Africa recorded 453 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday and 50 deaths, bringing the confirmed death toll to 88 674.

According to a statement by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Tuesday, the country recorded 2 917 255 laboratory-confirmed cases.

"The NICD… reports that 453 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in South Africa, representing a 1.6% positivity rate," the NICD said.

More than 11 million people in South Africa are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to the Department of Health, 20 580 832 vaccine doses have been administered. Of those, 185 440 were administered in the last 24-hour cycle. To date, 11 036 021 people are fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, Gauteng recorded 918 631 confirmed cases of Covid-19, KwaZulu-Natal 514 726 and the Western Cape with 512 854.

"The majority of new cases today (Tuesday) are from KwaZulu-Natal (23%), followed by Gauteng province (21%), and Western Cape (19%). Free State accounted for 10%; Mpumalanga accounted for 9%; Northern Cape accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today's new cases," said NICD spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded 103 new cases on Tuesday, Gauteng 94 and the Western Cape 84.

There were 56 new hospital admissions in the last 24-hour cycle. As of Tuesday, 4 813 people were in public and private hospitals for Covid-19.

South Africa conducted 18 217 612 cumulative tests, of which 28 339 were carried out in the last 24-hour cycle.

The recovery rate is 96.3%, which translates to 2 808 160 recoveries.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.