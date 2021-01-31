3h ago

Covid-19: South Africa records 5 297 new cases, 318 more deaths

Nicole McCain
(Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
  • South Africa has recorded a total of 1 449 236 confirmed Covid-19 cases.
  • 5 297 new cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours.
  • There have been 318 new fatalities, taking the death toll to 43 951.

South Africa had recorded 5 297 new Covid-19 infections by Saturday, along with 318 more fatalities, taking the confirmed death toll to 43 951.

The Eastern Cape has recorded the most deaths with 10 559, followed by the Western Cape with 10 239. Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have recorded 8140 and 8555 deaths respectively.

According to a statement by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, as of Saturday, the country had recorded a total of 1 449 236 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Currently, recoveries stand at 1 292 921, representing a recovery rate of 89%.

KwaZulu-Natal remains the province with the highest number of active cases (47 306).

The Western Cape currently has 16 486 active cases, and Gauteng 12 569.

To date, 8 245 124 tests have been completed, with 41 504 conducted in the past 24 hours, Mkhize said.

He also reported a further 318 Covid-19-related deaths - 112 in KwaZulu-Natal, 85 in the Eastern Cape, 53 in Gauteng, 44 in the Western Cape, 15 in Mpumalanga, six in the North West, and three in the Northern Cape.

This brings the total deaths to 43 951.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.

