Covid-19: South Africa records 5 297 new cases, 318 more deaths

South Africa had recorded 5 297 new Covid-19 infections by Saturday, along with 318 more fatalities, taking the confirmed death toll to 43 951.

The Eastern Cape has recorded the most deaths with 10 559, followed by the Western Cape with 10 239. Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have recorded 8140 and 8555 deaths respectively.

According to a statement by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, as of Saturday, the country had recorded a total of 1 449 236 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 449 236, the total number of deaths is 43 951 and the total number of recoveries is 1 292 921 .

Currently, recoveries stand at 1 292 921, representing a recovery rate of 89%.



KwaZulu-Natal remains the province with the highest number of active cases (47 306).

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 30 January .



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community.

The Western Cape currently has 16 486 active cases, and Gauteng 12 569.

To date, 8 245 124 tests have been completed, with 41 504 conducted in the past 24 hours, Mkhize said.

He also reported a further 318 Covid-19-related deaths - 112 in KwaZulu-Natal, 85 in the Eastern Cape, 53 in Gauteng, 44 in the Western Cape, 15 in Mpumalanga, six in the North West, and three in the Northern Cape.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.