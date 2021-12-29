Covid-19: South Africa records 7 216 new infections and 25 deaths

South Africa recorded 7 216 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

25 new deaths have been recorded, bringing the confirmed death toll to 90 854.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of new infections.

According to a statement by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Tuesday, the country recorded 3 424 534 laboratory-confirmed cases. There have been 25 new Covid-19 deaths, bringing the confirmed death toll to 90 854.

The NICD said the 7 216 new Covid-19 cases in South Africa represented a 23.6% positivity rate.

Gauteng has recorded 1 128 285 cumulative cases, KwaZulu-Natal 603 486 and the Western Cape 585 799.

Most new cases on Tuesday were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, which accounted for 28%, followed by the Western Cape with 25%. Gauteng accounted for 22% of new cases; the Eastern Cape 11%; Free State 4%; North West and Mpumalanga 3% each; and Limpopo and the Northern Cape 2% each.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded 1 990 new cases on Tuesday, the Western Cape 1 817 and Gauteng 1 616.

There were 286 new hospital admissions in the last 24-hour cycle. As of Tuesday, 8 933 people were in public and private hospitals for Covid-19.

South Africa conducted 21 106 962 cumulative tests, of which 30 529 were carried out in the last 24-hour cycle.

According to the Department of Health, 27 860 235 vaccine doses have been administered. Of those, 50 266 were administered on Tuesday.

To date, 15 537 251 adults are fully vaccinated. Among children aged 12 and older, 892 518 vaccine doses have been administered.

