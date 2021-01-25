Covid-19: South Africa records 8 147 new infections and 300 new deaths

As of Sunday, 24 January, South Africa recorded a total of 1 412 986 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

8 147 new cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

300 new Covid-19-related fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 40 874.

South Africa recorded 8 147 new Covid-19 infections by Sunday, along with 300 new Covid-19-related deaths, taking the confirmed death toll to 40 874.According to a statement by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, as of Sunday, the country recorded a total of 1 412 986 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Gauteng remains the most affected province with 26.9% of the total confirmed cases, which translates to 380 381 cases.

KwaZulu-Natal has recorded 302 582 confirmed cases to date, the Western Cape 265 428 cases and the Eastern Cape 190 402 cases.

To date, 7 993 126 tests have been completed, with 46 119 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, Mkhize said.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded the most confirmed active cases with 48 482, followed by the Western Cape with 25 901 and Gauteng with 21 941.Mkhize also reported a further 300 Covid-19-related deaths, of which 43 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 15 in the Free State, 45 in Gauteng, 70 in KwaZulu-Natal, six in Mpumalanga, 14 in the North West, two in the Northern Cape and 105 in the Western Cape.

This brings the total to 40 874 deaths.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.

The country recorded a total of 1 230 520 recoveries (87%) as of Sunday.Gauteng, as the most affected province in terms of total confirmed cases, recorded 350 798 recoveries, with KwaZulu-Natal at 246 728 recoveries.

