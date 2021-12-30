Covid-19: South Africa records 81 new deaths, as infections increase by 9 020

South Africa recorded 9 020 new confirmed Covid-19 infections on Wednesday.

81 new deaths have been recorded, bringing the confirmed death toll to 90 935.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of new infections, with 28%.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Wednesday, the country recorded 3 433 554 laboratory-confirmed cases. There have been 81 new Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the confirmed death toll to 90 935.

The NICD reports that 9 020 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in South Africa, representing a 26% positivity rate. Gauteng has recorded 1 130 146 cumulative cases, KwaZulu-Natal 606 008 and the Western Cape 587 762.

Most of the new cases were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, which accounted for 28% of the infections, followed by the Western Cape with 21%. Gauteng accounted for 21%; the Eastern Cape 15%; Free State 5%; Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and North West 3% each; and the Northern Cape 2%.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded 2 522 new cases on Wednesday, the Western Cape 1 961 and Gauteng 1 859.

There were 458 new hospital admissions in the last 24-hour cycle. As of Wednesday, 9 038 people were in public and private hospitals for Covid-19.

South Africa conducted 21 141 715 cumulative tests, of which 34 753 were carried out in the last 24-hour cycle.

According to the Department of Health, 27 913 197 vaccine doses have been administered. Of those, 48 874 were administered on Wednesday.

To date, 15 566 765 adults are fully vaccinated. Among children aged 12 and older, 901 498 vaccine doses have been administered.

