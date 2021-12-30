17m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: South Africa records 81 new deaths, as infections increase by 9 020

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • South Africa recorded 9 020 new confirmed Covid-19 infections on Wednesday.
  • 81 new deaths have been recorded, bringing the confirmed death toll to 90 935.
  • KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of new infections, with 28%.

South Africa recorded 9 020 new confirmed Covid-19 infections on Wednesday.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Wednesday, the country recorded 3 433 554 laboratory-confirmed cases. There have been 81 new Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the confirmed death toll to 90 935.

READ | WHO warns of Covid 'tsunami' as Omicron fuels record surges

The NICD reports that 9 020 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in South Africa, representing a 26% positivity rate. Gauteng has recorded 1 130 146 cumulative cases, KwaZulu-Natal 606 008 and the Western Cape 587 762.

Most of the new cases were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, which accounted for 28% of the infections, followed by the Western Cape with 21%. Gauteng accounted for 21%; the Eastern Cape 15%; Free State 5%; Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and North West 3% each; and the Northern Cape 2%.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded 2 522 new cases on Wednesday, the Western Cape 1 961 and Gauteng 1 859.

There were 458 new hospital admissions in the last 24-hour cycle. As of Wednesday, 9 038 people were in public and private hospitals for Covid-19.

South Africa conducted 21 141 715 cumulative tests, of which 34 753 were carried out in the last 24-hour cycle.

According to the Department of Health, 27 913 197 vaccine doses have been administered. Of those, 48 874 were administered on Wednesday.

To date, 15 566 765 adults are fully vaccinated. Among children aged 12 and older, 901 498 vaccine doses have been administered.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nicdcoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.95
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.51
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.07
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.57
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,800.04
-0.2%
Silver
22.70
-0.5%
Palladium
1,975.28
-0.5%
Platinum
969.46
-0.3%
Brent Crude
79.23
+0.4%
Top 40
66,614
0.0%
All Share
73,238
0.0%
Resource 10
70,491
0.0%
Industrial 25
94,951
0.0%
Financial 15
14,672
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo