40m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: South Africa records 844 more deaths and 21 832 new cases in 'grim milestone'

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A hospital worker walks amongst patients with Covid-19 in the Covid-19 ward at Khayelitsha Hospital.
A hospital worker walks amongst patients with Covid-19 in the Covid-19 ward at Khayelitsha Hospital.
Rodger Bosch
  • By Wednesday, 844 more people died of Covid-19 in what Health Minister Zweli Mkhize called a "grim milestone".
  • A total of 21 832 new cases were also reported since the last update.
  • The 452 deaths in the Eastern Cape were due to data reconciliation between May and November.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said 844 more people have died from Covid-19 by Wednesday.

"Today we have reached a grim milestone as we breach the 20 000 mark for new cases identified in 24 hours," Mkhize said in an uncharacteristically late update on the situation.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

He said 21 832 new cases were also identified.

This brings the total number of cases in South Africa to 1 149 591.

The total recorded death toll is 31 368.

Of the 844 people who died, 452 were in the Eastern Cape, 12 in the Free State, 96 in Gauteng, 65 in KwaZulu-Natal, 11 in Limpopo, eight in Mpumalanga, 46 in North West, five in the Northern Cape and 149 in the Western Cape.

Mkhize said the 452 deaths reported in the Eastern Cape were due to data reconciliation between May and November 2020. He said it included analysis of community cases in which post-mortem swabs were taken for testing and analysis of clinical records where the diagnosis was unconfirmed at the time of death.

He said the health department is engaging the province to investigate the details of the reporting backlog.

Recoveries are at 929 239 and the recovery rate is 80.8%.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coronavirus
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 15464 votes
No, I will not
39% - 13045 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 4841 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.05
(-0.16)
ZAR/GBP
20.47
(+0.05)
ZAR/EUR
18.55
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.73
(+0.10)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.03)
Gold
1916.85
(-0.35)
Silver
27.08
(-0.66)
Platinum
1103.50
(+0.32)
Brent Crude
54.14
(+1.31)
Palladium
2430.00
(+0.41)
All Share
61857.42
(+1.54)
Top 40
56877.60
(+1.61)
Financial 15
11676.35
(+0.39)
Industrial 25
79959.54
(+0.22)
Resource 10
63718.39
(+3.96)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo