Covid-19: South Africa records 889 new infections, one new death

Nicole McCain
A healthcare worker conducts a Covid-19 test on a traveller in Johannesburg on 28 November 2021.
PHOTO: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images
  • South Africa recorded 889 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday.
  • One new death has been recorded, bringing the confirmed death toll to 100 050.
  • Gauteng recorded 42% of all new infections.

South Africa recorded 889 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday, which represented a 5.3% positivity rate.

One new Covid-19 death was reported in the last 48 hours, bringing the confirmed death toll to 100 050.

Most new cases were recorded in Gauteng, which accounted for 42%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 25%. The Western Cape accounted for 19% of new infections; Eastern Cape 5%; Free State 4%; Mpumalanga 3%; North West 2%; Limpopo 1%; and Northern Cape less than 1%.

Gauteng recorded 369 new cases on Sunday, the Western Cape 167, and KwaZulu-Natal 226.

According to a statement by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Sunday, the country recorded 3 722 954 laboratory-confirmed cases. Gauteng is the most impacted with 1 210 873 cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 661 303 and the Western Cape with 651 634.

There were four new hospital admissions in the last 24-hour reporting cycle. As of Sunday, 1 907 people were in public and private hospitals for Covid-19.

South Africa conducted 23 909 698 tests in total, of which 16 685 were carried out in the last 24-hour cycle.

According to the Department of Health, 33 821 204 vaccine doses have been administered. Of those, 2 133 were administered on Sunday.

To date, 17 549 494 adults are fully vaccinated. Among children aged 12 and older, 1 969 541 vaccine doses have been administered.


If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.


