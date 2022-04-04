Covid-19: South Africa records 889 new infections, one new death

South Africa recorded 889 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday.

One new death has been recorded, bringing the confirmed death toll to 100 050.

Gauteng recorded 42% of all new infections.

South Africa recorded 889 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday, which represented a 5.3% positivity rate.

One new Covid-19 death was reported in the last 48 hours, bringing the confirmed death toll to 100 050.

Most new cases were recorded in Gauteng, which accounted for 42%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 25%. The Western Cape accounted for 19% of new infections; Eastern Cape 5%; Free State 4%; Mpumalanga 3%; North West 2%; Limpopo 1%; and Northern Cape less than 1%.

Gauteng recorded 369 new cases on Sunday, the Western Cape 167, and KwaZulu-Natal 226.

#COVID19 UPDATE: 16,685 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 889 new cases, representing a 5.3% positivity rate. Today @HealthZA reports 4 deaths; of these 1 occurred in the past 24–48 hours. Total fatalities are 100,050 to date. See more here: https://t.co/VMHPwPhc5A pic.twitter.com/AmdEbCMklz — NICD (@nicd_sa) April 3, 2022

According to a statement by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Sunday, the country recorded 3 722 954 laboratory-confirmed cases. Gauteng is the most impacted with 1 210 873 cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 661 303 and the Western Cape with 651 634.



There were four new hospital admissions in the last 24-hour reporting cycle. As of Sunday, 1 907 people were in public and private hospitals for Covid-19.

South Africa conducted 23 909 698 tests in total, of which 16 685 were carried out in the last 24-hour cycle.

According to the Department of Health, 33 821 204 vaccine doses have been administered. Of those, 2 133 were administered on Sunday.

To date, 17 549 494 adults are fully vaccinated. Among children aged 12 and older, 1 969 541 vaccine doses have been administered.





