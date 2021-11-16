22m ago

Covid-19: South Africa surpasses 24 million vaccinations

Nicole McCain
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine on 2 October 2021 in Cape Town.
Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan
  • More than 24 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in South Africa.
  • South Africa recorded 136 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Monday.
  • Five new deaths have been recorded, bringing the confirmed death toll to 89 489.

More than 24 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in South Africa.

According to the Department of Health, 24 082 686 vaccine doses have been administered, as of Monday. Of those, 131 206 were administered in the last 24-hour reporting period. To date, 13 458 962 adults are fully vaccinated, and 299 975 children have received one vaccine dose.

Healthcare workers are currently eligible for a booster shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with 33 170 shots having been administered in the last week.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 136 new confirmed Covid-19 infections on Monday and five deaths, bringing the confirmed death toll to 89 489.

According to a statement by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Monday, the country recorded 2 926 075 laboratory-confirmed cases.

"The NICD… reports that 136 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in South Africa, representing a 0.9% positivity rate," the NICD said.

The majority of new cases on Monday were from Gauteng (43%), followed by the Western Cape (16%), NICD spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh said. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 13% of new cases; the Northern Cape and North West 7% each; Mpumalanga 6%; the Eastern Cape 5%; and the Free State 4%.

Gauteng recorded 58 new cases on Monday, the Western Cape 22 and KwaZulu-Natal 17.

There were 18 new hospital admissions in the last 24-hour cycle, and 3 561 people were in hospital with Covid-19.

department of healthnicdsouth africalockdownservice deliverycoronavirushealth
