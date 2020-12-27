36m ago

Covid-19 spike: Liquor traders coalition pleads with govt not to bring back booze bans

Raahil Sain
A general view of Springs Cash and Carry Liquor in Ekurhuleni.
Gallo Images/OJ Koloti

  • Liquor Traders Formations is pleading with government for the continued allowance of off-premises alcohol sales. 
  • It also wants its input to be considered before any decision are communicated to the public in the wake of the Covid-19 second wave. 
  • It says a total shutdown of alcohol sales would mean an end to tavern market. 

In the wake of the Covid-19 second wave, Liquor Traders Formations have pleaded with government for the continued allowance of off-premises alcohol sales.

In a statement on Sunday, the coalition of South African liquor traders said, while it supported government initiatives in the fight against Covid-19, it stressed that any decision taken by government which affects the alcohol industry should be discussed.

Liquor Traders Formations pleaded for its input to be considered before any decisions were communicated to the general public.

Convener, Lucky Ntimane said that a total shutdown of alcohol sales would mean an end to the tavern market and the loss of 250 000 direct jobs linked to the sector.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday that government would need to review the current restrictions and consider further measures. He said the virus continued to spread exponentially, faster than the first wave, adding that the peak would be surpassed in the coming days.

Mkhize said on Saturday night that 37 817 tests fell in the past 24-hour cycle, which translates to a rate of 30.54%. 

According to the latest statistics, SA recorded 11 552 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, with just more than 30% of tests done in this period coming back positive.

Liquor Traders Formations said that it was committed to supporting government’s effort in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, but added that the alcohol industry should be consulted on any restrictions if imposed. 

"We call on our government to continue to work with the alcohol industry to find solutions of mutual benefit on how to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in a manner that can safeguard the one million livelihoods that are dependent on the alcohol industry."

Ntimane said that a total ban on alcohol sales would not be a solution in the short or long-term in addressing the coronavirus resurgence. 

Liquor Traders Formations proposed the consideration of two options:

- A measured curfew that restricts unnecessary movement of the general public whilst balancing the interests of the tourism sector which is dependent on the availability of alcohol;

- Alcohol restrictions if any, should still provide for off-premises sales to allow for consumption at home and provide a special dispensation for taverns to operate as off-premises outlets with restricted hours.  




“We continue to call on our liquor traders and the public at large to observe the Covid-19 regulations as it relates to the wearing of face masks at all times, sanitising and washing our hands regularly, and observing social distancing,” Ntimane reiterated. 

