1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: 'Still a way to go' before Western Cape exits fourth wave, says top health official

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr Keith Cloete, head of the Western Cape health department. Picture: Nasief Manie/Spotlight
Dr Keith Cloete, head of the Western Cape health department. Picture: Nasief Manie/Spotlight
  • The Western Cape has yet to exit the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections.
  • However, cases are continuing to decrease in the province, the health department says.
  • The fifth wave of infections is expected to emerge between May and July.

The Western Cape still has "some way to go" before it exits the fourth wave of infections, but Covid-19 numbers in the province are continuing to decline.

This comes as the province begins preparations for the fifth wave of infections, likely to take place in winter.

In a digital briefing on Thursday, Western Cape health department head Dr Keith Cloete said the province had been recording an average of 2 013 new Covid-19 diagnoses per day.

The Western Cape reached the peak of the fourth wave on Thursday, 23 December, with an average of 3 700 new infections per day.

READ | Covid-19: Will we continue needing booster shots? We asked two experts

Cloete said public holidays had thrown off testing data in the province, but this had started to normalise. He said despite higher than predicted case numbers, the province was continuing to show a decline in Covid-19 cases.

He said:

Case numbers were higher than predicted for the past week with more testing after the public holidays. [The South African Modelling Consortium is] predicting fewer cases for next week than current actual numbers, but higher than last week's predictions.

However, the Western Cape will only exit the fourth wave once it reaches an average of less than 600 daily cases based on the seven-day moving average.

"We've got a way to go before we exit the fourth wave," said Cloete.

However, hospital admissions appear to have plateaued with 217 admissions per day, he said.

Covid-19 cases at the peak of the fourth wave were 14% higher than in the third wave, said Cloete. However, hospital admissions for this wave's peak were only 63% of those recorded in the previous wave.

Based on the last two years, Covid-19 infections followed a "bimodal pattern", said Cloete, with a new wave emerging in summer and winter. The fifth wave is likely to emerge between May and July, he said.

However, Cloete said that based on the experience of the fourth wave, the department expected the fifth and sixth waves to be less severe than previous waves.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of healthkeith cloetewestern capecoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.37
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.09
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.61
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.22
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Gold
1,823.67
-0.1%
Silver
23.23
+0.4%
Palladium
1,895.50
-1.0%
Platinum
978.00
-0.5%
Brent Crude
84.67
+1.1%
Top 40
68,974
-0.3%
All Share
75,683
-0.3%
Resource 10
75,126
-0.8%
Industrial 25
94,952
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,618
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo