Covid-19 surges in Garden Route, Eastern Cape may send SA into a second wave, warns Mkhize

South Africa should brace for a second wave of Covid-19 without a vaccine, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has cautioned.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the Solidarity Fund would put up over R300 million to participate in a vaccine access initiative.

However, it could take months before South Africans have access to the vaccine, Mhkize has warned.

A surge in Covid-19 infections in the Eastern Cape could tip South Africa into a second wave of the global pandemic – and it’s unlikely any vaccine will be available in time to reduce its effects, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned.

During a visit to the Garden Route to assess measures in place to handle an increase of Covid-19 cases, Mkhize said cluster outbreaks, as seen in the Garden Route and Eastern Cape, could become "a huge problem" if not contained.

Some Garden Route municipalities have cancelled large public events. All events in George have been cancelled and venues are unavailable for events. The Kannaland municipality has followed suit and closed all facilities, including town halls.

The outbreaks have caught authorities by "surprise", due to the rapid increase in cases over only a few weeks, Mkhize said.

However, Mkhize has warned that should the cases continue to surge, South Africa is likely to face a second wave without a vaccine.

Way out

"All of us are aware that the issue of the vaccine is the only way out, but it’s not around the corner. It’s going to take us a couple of months," said Mkhize.

On Thursday, President Ramaphosa said the Solidarity Fund would pitch in the R327 million needed for COVAX, a global Covid-19 vaccine access initiative managed by the Global Vaccine Alliance, GAVI, and the World Health Organisation. He said the participation was to pool resources and ensure equal access to the vaccine.

The announcement came after a News24 report that the country missed the initial payment deadline to secure it’s participation. South Africa was supposed to have produced the down payment by 9 October.



However, it is unlikely South Africa will see any vaccine before the country experiences a second wave, Mhkize said.

"You have a very unusual situation, where the vaccine development process has been so rapid that some of the scientific questions are still being asked and at the same time we feel there is a need to roll out vaccines," he said.

"Fast as it is, it’s not good enough for us to [focus on a vaccine] now. Let us battle this wave and then later on we’ll face up to the availability of the vaccine. We will get a point where we get our vaccines, but in the meantime, we have to survive this wave."