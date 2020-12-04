04 Dec

add bookmark

Covid-19 surges in Garden Route, Eastern Cape may send SA into a second wave, warns Mkhize

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr Zweli Mkhize.
Dr Zweli Mkhize.
DAILY SUN
  • South Africa should brace for a second wave of Covid-19 without a vaccine, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has cautioned.
  • This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the Solidarity Fund would put up over R300 million to participate in a vaccine access initiative.
  • However, it could take months before South Africans have access to the vaccine, Mhkize has warned.

A surge in Covid-19 infections in the Eastern Cape could tip South Africa into a second wave of the global pandemic – and it’s unlikely any vaccine will be available in time to reduce its effects, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned.

During a visit to the Garden Route to assess measures in place to handle an increase of Covid-19 cases, Mkhize said cluster outbreaks, as seen in the Garden Route and Eastern Cape, could become "a huge problem" if not contained.

Some Garden Route municipalities have cancelled large public events. All events in George have been cancelled and venues are unavailable for events. The Kannaland municipality has followed suit and closed all facilities, including town halls.

READ | Covid-19: Second wave 'exceeding first peak' on Garden Route

The outbreaks have caught authorities by "surprise", due to the rapid increase in cases over only a few weeks, Mkhize said.

However, Mkhize has warned that should the cases continue to surge, South Africa is likely to face a second wave without a vaccine.

Way out

"All of us are aware that the issue of the vaccine is the only way out, but it’s not around the corner. It’s going to take us a couple of months," said Mkhize.

On Thursday, President Ramaphosa said the Solidarity Fund would pitch in the R327 million needed for COVAX, a global Covid-19 vaccine access initiative managed by the Global Vaccine Alliance, GAVI, and the World Health Organisation. He said the participation was to pool resources and ensure equal access to the vaccine.

READ | Winde believes Level 1 lockdown is sufficient, but wants clampdown on mask wearing

The announcement came after a News24 report that the country missed the initial payment deadline to secure it’s participation. South Africa was supposed to have produced the down payment by 9 October.

However, it is unlikely South Africa will see any vaccine before the country experiences a second wave, Mhkize said.

"You have a very unusual situation, where the vaccine development process has been so rapid that some of  the scientific questions are still being asked and at the same time we feel there is a need to roll out vaccines," he said.

"Fast as it is, it’s not good enough for us to [focus on a vaccine] now. Let us battle this wave and then later on we’ll face up to the availability of the vaccine. We will get a point where we get our vaccines, but in the meantime, we have to survive this wave."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zweli mkhezilockdowncoronavirushealth
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
14% - 404 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
24% - 702 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 1855 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.20
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.06)
Gold
1835.48
(-0.24)
Silver
24.14
(+0.55)
Platinum
1061.00
(+3.78)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2336.01
(+1.71)
All Share
59419.37
(+0.80)
Top 40
54500.04
(+0.61)
Financial 15
11646.83
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
79758.36
(+0.10)
Resource 10
57015.33
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo