Covid-19 tender contracts published for all to see

Lizeka Tandwa
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
OJ Koloti, Gallo Images
  • All companies that received government contracts for Covid-19 tenders have now been published online. 
  • The move has been described by President Cyril Ramaphosa as historic.
  • The lists include Covid-19 procurement information from all provinces, national departments and more than 70 public entities. 

All companies that received government contracts for Covid-19 tenders have now been published online, the Office of the Presidency has announced.

In a statement, acting Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said the Office of the Chief Procurement Officer had published a full list of companies awarded contracts by the government for the supply of goods and services relating to the Covid-19 pandemic on the National Treasury website. 

The move has been described by President Cyril Ramaphosa as historic.

The lists include Covid-19 procurement information from all provinces, national departments and more than 70 public entities. 

The move is in line with a directive issued by Ramaphosa on 5 August for departments to submit full disclosure on Covid-19 tenders to the ministerial team convened by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.

ALSO READ| Ramaphosa urged to unleash SIU on 'covidpreneurs' in Limpopo

He said the measure was unprecedented, and a clear demonstration of the government's commitment to transparency and accountability when it came to allegations of corruption in the Covid-19 procurement process. 

Ramaphosa congratulated the Treasury, Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, national and provincial government departments as well as public entities for acting with urgency to collate the required information.

"The collaboration and co-operation between government departments during this process has been laudable, and a clear indication that we are going to intensify our efforts to act against any individuals or companies involved in corruption and profiteering around this pandemic. 

"By publishing these lists, we have honoured our promise to the South African people. They enable proper scrutiny of the details of all companies who have received tenders for Covid-19-related services," he said, adding Treasury would regularly update the online register to ensure information remained current.

The register of Covid-related procurement may be found here.

