Covid-19 tender saga: Jacob Mamabolo acting Health MEC as Bandile Masuku placed on special leave

Tshidi Madia
MEC Jacob Mamabolo on June 11, 2020 in Sandton.
MEC Jacob Mamabolo on June 11, 2020 in Sandton.
Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has been appointed acting Health MEC by Premier David Makhura.

The premier made the announcement on Thursday during the provincial command council's media briefing.

He told journalists he had placed Bandile Masuku on leave pending an investigation into tender corruption at the Gauteng health department. Makhura also confirmed that he had placed Masuku on leave for four weeks.

This is as the ANC in Gauteng said it asked Masuku and his wife, City of Johannesburg shared services MMC Loyiso Masuku to "step aside", along with President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko, over the R125 million personal protective equipment tender awarded to King Madzikane II Diko's Royal Bhaca projects.

The party's Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe said the provincial executive committee (PEC) had resolved that the trio must take a leave of absence while the ANC's integrity commission investigated claims that had been made against them in the media.

This is a developing story. More to follow. 

