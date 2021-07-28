Covid-19: 'There is no problem at all with the vaccine' - KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala after getting jab

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said there was no problem with taking the Covid-19 vaccine.

Zikalala is one of 1 186 562 people who had so far been vaccinated in the province.

Of concern was that the elderly were not responding to the call to get vaccinated.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala says there is absolutely no problem at all with the vaccine and has encouraged everyone to go for their jab.

Zikalala made the comments after he received his jab at the Inkosi Mzondeni Hall, at KwaMsane in Mtubatuba on Tuesday.

"I think I can confirm with certainty that there is no problem at all with the vaccine and everyone can vaccinate. That is the message that we want to send to all people of KwaZulu-Natal," Zikalala said.

The premier was one of 1 186 562 people so far who had been vaccinated in the province since the programme began in February 2021.

He added that this was an opportunity he'd been waiting for, for quite a long time.

Today I took a vaccine. it is a responsible decision and commitment to protect our livelihood. pic.twitter.com/BLrHyhMscH — Premier Sihle Zikalala (@sziks) July 27, 2021

"We call on all the people of KZN to ensure that they vaccinate. They must register on the Electronic Vaccination Data System. We have more than 200 vaccination centres across KZN."



The premier reiterated government's concern about the reluctance of some senior citizens to get vaccinated, and urged them to get inoculated against the deadly virus.

Zikalala added:

We take note of the fact that the elderly are not responding as envisaged in other parts of the province.

However, he said that in Umkhanyakude, they had surpassed the target for those in the category of age 60 and above.



The province emphasised that as younger people would start to be vaccinated soon, they requested from this age cohort (18-34) to ensure that when they went for their jabs, they also brought their mothers, grandmothers, fathers and grandfathers with them.

According to Zikalala, the mayors, councillors and traditional leadership had been very helpful in spreading the message and encouraging people to vaccinate.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, who accompanied the premier, encouraged all those who wanted to get vaccinated to get registered, in order to avoid long queues.

Simelane-Zulu added:

We are starting to vaccinate those aged 18 years and above from the 1st of September, as announced by the president, and we are making a call that young people should register because many of them have access to technology, and they understand how it works.

Over the past 24 hours, KZN has had 832 new cases of Covid–19, taking its tally to 386 217.



There were currently 19 455 active cases, while the number of fatalities stood at 11 431.





Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.



