1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: 'This must stop' - Cyril Ramaphosa slams stigmatisation

Tammy Petersen
President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa
PHOTO: GCIS
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa says the disturbing ostracism of people due to Covid-19 must stop.
  • Communities protesting against coronavirus patients being admitted to local hospitals must also stop.
  • He said the best way to overcome instinctive fear of illness and contagion is to observe the hygiene protocols.

The stigmatisation of people who have contracted Covid-19 is a challenge that society has a collective responsibility to stamp out, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his weekly newsletter on Monday.

"There have been disturbing reports of individuals being ostracised from their communities and of communities protesting against coronavirus patients being admitted to local hospitals and clinics. This must stop," Ramaphosa said.

"Just as we came together to promote acceptance of people living with HIV and stood firm against victimisation, we must show understanding, tolerance, kindness, empathy and compassion for those who are infected with this virus and for their families."

According to the most recent statistics released by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Sunday night, 138 134 people across the country have been infected.

The Western Cape accounted for 60 445 infections, or 43.8%, followed by Gauteng with 36 895, or 26.7%, and the Eastern Cape with 25 099, or 18.2%.

"It is said that this stigmatisation is driven by fear of contracting the disease and lack of understanding. The best way to overcome our instinctive fear of illness and contagion is to observe the hygiene protocols that are in place," Ramaphosa said.

Mortality rate

"The fear of infection is well-founded and real. At the same time, we know what we have to do to protect ourselves and others. We know what causes the virus and what we can do to protect ourselves from becoming infected. We know we have to maintain social distancing, to self-isolate if we have come into contact with those infected and to present to a hospital if we have symptoms.

"We must continue to be guided by facts and not rumours. The time when anyone could say they do not know anyone who is infected or affected by coronavirus has long passed. Now, more than ever, our friends, families, colleagues and neighbours need our empathy and support."

On Sunday, Mkhize reported 43 new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 2 456.

He explained that while rising in absolute numbers, the country's mortality rate remains stable between 1.8% and 2.1%.

Ramaphosa said people will at times find themselves despondent and fearful as the infection numbers and fatalities continue to rise.

"It may be that things have gotten worse, but we are certain that they will get better. Our scientists and medical advisers told us that the rate of infections will go up as we move towards our peak. But it will certainly come down."

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Related Links
Cyril Ramaphosa | Stigmatisation of people who have tested positive with coronavirus 'must stop'
Covid-19: News24 readers approve of government, president’s handling of pandemic - new poll
Covid-19: In commemoration of Freedom Charter, Ramaphosa calls on private sector's assistance
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosahealthlockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Jake White has embarked on the biggest modern-era South African spending splurge as he seeks to make the Bulls a powerhouse again. Will he succeed?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No doubt! Jake has a track record of success
44% - 747 votes
I have my reservations
21% - 359 votes
Jake will pack up and leave sooner, rather than later
34% - 574 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.22
(+0.35)
ZAR/GBP
21.20
(+0.65)
ZAR/EUR
19.44
(-0.18)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(+0.27)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.46)
Gold
1765.86
(-0.26)
Silver
17.70
(-0.49)
Platinum
812.14
(+1.40)
Brent Crude
40.50
(0.00)
Palladium
1893.48
(+1.66)
All Share
53920.40
(+0.51)
Top 40
49732.50
(+0.51)
Financial 15
10051.76
(+0.96)
Industrial 25
74705.94
(-0.12)
Resource 10
50806.04
(+1.23)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals...

3h ago

WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals during lockdown
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in...

26 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in her free time
FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery

24 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20178.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo