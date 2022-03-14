50m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Those who took the J&J vaccine now eligible for second booster shot

accreditation
Compiled by Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The Health Department is offering the second booster dose for recipients of the J&J vaccine.  
  • People can mix and match their boosters by opting for J&J again or choose the Pfizer vaccine. 
  • People who work in the health care sector were the first to receive the J&J vaccine. 

The SA Health Department is offering a second booster dose to people who started with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that is intended to protect people against a severe case of Covid-19. 

The offer is from Monday. Those who received their initial single dose of the J&J vaccine are eligible for their first booster at least 60 days later. They can now get a second booster, at least 90 days after that.

Boosters can be mixed and matched, which means citizens can choose between the J&J and the Pfizer booster.

The Health Department said there had been some problems recording the doses on the Electronic Vaccination Database System, but this is expected to be fixed soon. 

READ | SA scientist to lead WHO research into Covid-19 origins

The Health Department said it would keep the public informed of any schedule amendments. 

"Covid-19 vaccines remain the most effective weapon against the pandemic and protect against Covid-19 infection. Thus, all eligible people are urged to vaccinate to protect themselves against the current and future variants."

The NICD said common side effects include tiredness, body aches and pains, low-grade fever, and pain at the injection site. 

People who have a booster vaccine may experience these common side effects more frequently. These side effects resolve completely within 24 - 48 hours.

The NICD disclosed that occasionally, very rare side effects (for example, myocarditis, which may occur at 12.6 cases/million doses of Pfizer vaccine) might occur slightly more frequently after a second (or booster) vaccine. 

Side effects after the first vaccine can be reported on the MedSafety app, and you can discuss the need for a booster with your health care provider.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
johnson & johnsoncoronavirushealthvaccines
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 7195 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 14174 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.06
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.66
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.54
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
+1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,955.14
-1.7%
Silver
25.20
-2.5%
Palladium
2,407.81
-14.2%
Platinum
1,045.69
-3.3%
Brent Crude
112.67
+3.0%
Top 40
65,501
-2.7%
All Share
71,904
-2.4%
Resource 10
79,577
-3.9%
Industrial 25
77,872
-3.0%
Financial 15
16,208
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22069.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo