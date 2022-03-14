Covid-19: Those who took the J&J vaccine now eligible for second booster shot

The Health Department is offering the second booster dose for recipients of the J&J vaccine.

People can mix and match their boosters by opting for J&J again or choose the Pfizer vaccine.

People who work in the health care sector were the first to receive the J&J vaccine.

The SA Health Department is offering a second booster dose to people who started with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that is intended to protect people against a severe case of Covid-19.

The offer is from Monday. Those who received their initial single dose of the J&J vaccine are eligible for their first booster at least 60 days later. They can now get a second booster, at least 90 days after that.

Boosters can be mixed and matched, which means citizens can choose between the J&J and the Pfizer booster.

The Health Department said there had been some problems recording the doses on the Electronic Vaccination Database System, but this is expected to be fixed soon.

The Health Department said it would keep the public informed of any schedule amendments.



"Covid-19 vaccines remain the most effective weapon against the pandemic and protect against Covid-19 infection. Thus, all eligible people are urged to vaccinate to protect themselves against the current and future variants."

The NICD said common side effects include tiredness, body aches and pains, low-grade fever, and pain at the injection site.

People who have a booster vaccine may experience these common side effects more frequently. These side effects resolve completely within 24 - 48 hours.

The NICD disclosed that occasionally, very rare side effects (for example, myocarditis, which may occur at 12.6 cases/million doses of Pfizer vaccine) might occur slightly more frequently after a second (or booster) vaccine.

Side effects after the first vaccine can be reported on the MedSafety app, and you can discuss the need for a booster with your health care provider.