52m ago

add bookmark

'Covid-19 threat is not over by a long shot' - Winde urges continued caution amid vaccine hope

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza, who chairs the inter-ministerial committee on vaccines, receive South Africa’s first consignment of the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine from the Serum Institute of India at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Monday. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza, who chairs the inter-ministerial committee on vaccines, receive South Africa’s first consignment of the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine from the Serum Institute of India at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Monday. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS
  • Western Cape Premier Alan Winde warned that the arrival of vaccines against Covid-19 does not mean the threat is over. 
  • Cases of Covid-19 have dropped markedly in the province, while focus turns to preparations for the arrival of the Covishield vaccine.
  • The provincial cabinet has also approved a framework for contingency vaccine acquisition if it is needed. 

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has urged people not to become complacent over Covid-19 amid excitement over the first phase of the vaccine that is expected to help build immunity against it, as cases of Covid-19 decrease.

"This virus is not sorted by a long shot," Winde said on Thursday during the weekly digital briefing on the virus in the province. 

Since the Western Cape recorded the first death linked to the virus, over 10 000 people have died after contracting it in the two waves that have hit so far.

Current indications are that cases, deaths, hospitalisations and oxygen use are all down. Wastewater treatment plant monitoring also indicates that the prevalence is subsiding, based on samples of traces of the virus at the plants. There are still worrying amounts of trace in Cape Town's Wesfleur Industrial area, but it is being monitored. 

Cloete said the deaths of 114 health workers have hit them very hard, with 48 dying in December. 

A consignment of Covishield, the vaccine developed by Oxford University and the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, and produced by the Serum Institute of India, arrived in South Africa on Monday.

Head of the Department of Health in the province, Dr Keith Cloete, said the Western Cape had received one confirmation that doses were available for 35 000 public sector health workers and another confirmation for around 58 584 private sector health workers.

This will fall short of the around 133 000 people who work in the sector, so the confirmation of additional doses is being keenly awaited. 

The one million doses that arrived on Monday have to be shared between all provinces.

A total of 1.5 million doses of Covishield are expected, and they require a first vaccination, and a follow-up vaccination.

Covid-19
The types of vaccines (Supplied by Western Cape Department of Health)
News24 Western Cape Department of Health

In the meantime, the department is waiting for a third confirmation for vaccines for workers in the health sector of the City of Cape Town, and other workers such as traditional healers, undertakers and outsourced cleaning staff. 

The final details of how and whether individuals will pay for it are still being finalised to determine whether an amount will be deducted from people who have medical aid.

However, Cloete said nobody would have to pay at the point of vaccination. 

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said about 1 995 registered healthcare workers who have worked on immunisation programmes before started their training on 2 February via podcast for the Covishield vaccinations. This includes herself.

Meanwhile, the preparations at the Cape Medical Depot which will receive and distribute the vaccines are underway, and vaccination cards are being printed. 

Law Enforcement and the SA Police Service are being briefed on the guarding of the vaccine stocks, which will eventually be distributed in unmarked vans fitted with trackers and temperature monitoring devices. The consignment will include temperature control information via electronic tags which will relay information to central computers to make sure the vials were not spoiled in transit. 

The 10ml vials contain 10 doses each, so none of the precious cargo can be wasted as it is moved from the central storage point in Gauteng, then to provinces and to regions.  

Cloete said so far, Covishield is the only vaccine approved by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority for use in South Africa.

Cloete was at pains to state that although the vaccine was developed quickly, it is regarded as safe. 

He said Chinese scientists made the genome to use for vaccine development widely available in January 2020, so multiple organisations could start work on it.  The three testing phases usually run one after the other, but for the Covid-19 vaccine they ran concurrently, with safety checks, to make the vaccine available sooner. 

Researchers also built on studies of the other coronaviruses that caused Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). He believes the vaccine can be tweaked to adapt to the variants emerging. 

Cloete said the vaccine promises to build up population immunity to reduce serious illness and death, and for a return to normal life.

He said the Western Cape's cabinet also agreed to develop a contingency plan for its own vaccine acquisition, if needed, and with the approval of the national Department of Health, within regulatory requirements. 

On Wednesday, the province's ad-hoc committee on Covid-19 heard that the administrative cost of the vaccine would be around R231 per person. 

Finance MEC David Maynier said they were still waiting for clarity from the national Treasury on how the vaccine rollout would be paid for, based on the estimation that it could cost the province up to R1.8 billion. It's hoped that would be cleared up by the time Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presents the Budget in March. 

Winde and Cloete said they would happily take the vaccine, but not at the expense of a health worker who needed it most. 

"I will also not be taking the vaccine unless frontline healthcare workers have had the vaccine," said Cloete.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
alan windewestern capevaccinescoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
42% - 4333 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 2037 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
38% - 3891 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.00
(-0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.49
(-0.50)
ZAR/EUR
17.94
(+0.23)
ZAR/AUD
11.39
(+0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.01)
Gold
1789.44
(-2.41)
Silver
26.11
(-2.57)
Platinum
1091.50
(-0.41)
Brent Crude
58.62
(+1.74)
Palladium
2291.50
(+1.01)
All Share
63786.21
(+1.23)
Top 40
58493.74
(+1.15)
Financial 15
12205.26
(+2.99)
Industrial 25
86802.86
(+0.99)
Resource 10
60380.14
(+0.69)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo