Covid-19: Thulas Nxesi discharged from hospital

Mpho Raborife
Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi.
GCIS
  • Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi tested positive for Covid-19 on 17 July.
  • He was admitted to hospital in Tshwane four days later, after initially self-isolating at home.
  • He has since been discharged and will return home to continue self-quarantining until he recovers fully.

Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi was on Tuesday evening discharged from the Steve Biko Academic Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.

In a statement, Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said Nxesi had tested positive for the coronavirus on 17 July, and had subsequently gone into self-quarantine at home.

"On 21 July 2020, Minister Nxesi was admitted to hospital for further medical attention and monitoring. Though he has been discharged from hospital, he will remain in self-quarantine until he fully recovers".

ALSO READ | Covid-19: Gwede Mantashe discharged from hospital

Williams said Nxesi and his family thanked South Africans for the well wishes during his hospitalisation.

"We are also grateful that Minister Nxesi is now on his way to full recovery. We take this opportunity to wish all fellow South Africans, who are battling this disease, well, as we also send those who have lost loved ones our sincere condolences".

At the weekend, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel was the latest member of the executive to test positive for the virus. Patel received his results on Saturday.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe had also been hospitalised due to Covid-19 symptoms after he and his wife tested positive.

Mantashe was discharged from hospital on Sunday evening, News24 reported.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and her husband, Charles, tested positive for Covid-19, but have since recovered.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura and his Western Cape counterpart, Alan Winde, also contracted the virus, while North West Premier Job Mokgoro is all clear and has returned home after seeking treatment at a healthcare facility in Gauteng.

