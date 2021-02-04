Covid-19: Traditional, inter-faith leaders pledge support for govt's vaccine rollout plan

Traditional leaders, inter-faith leaders and the business community had a meeting with the inter-ministerial committee.

They welcomed the consultation and offered their support for the government's rollout plan for vaccines.

An association of traditional doctors and sangomas accused the government of sidelining them in the vaccination programme.

Just days after traditional doctors complained they were being sidelined by the government with regard to the vaccine rollout, Deputy President David Mabuza called a meeting with traditional and inter-faith leaders.

Mabuza called the meeting in his capacity as the chairperson of the inter-ministerial committee on Covid-19 vaccines, which was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to oversee the rolling out of the programme.

The virtual meeting was held to provide an update on the government's rollout plan for vaccines, and also to mobilise support from social partners, the Presidency said in a statement.

On Monday, the first consignment of one million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine landed at OR Tambo Airport.

It was inspected and accepted by Ramaphosa and Mabuza.

Ramaphosa revealed that a further 500 000 doses will arrive before the end of the month, which will cover the country's 1.5 million frontline health workers.

At the committee meeting, the Presidency said the leaders of the various sectors expressed appreciation to the government for creating the platform and the opportunity to be consulted on the rollout plan.

Mabuza said: "We are encouraged by the positive spirit of cooperation that we received from traditional leaders, inter-faith leaders and social partners at Nedlac [National Economic Development and Labour Council]. We appreciate that this process does not end here, but it is an ongoing engagement and partnership as we work together towards population immunity.

"We are grateful for the commitment to partner, as expressed by Nedlac, traditional leaders and inter-faith leaders."

The Presidency added that traditional leaders were encouraged by the government's initiative to hold the meeting early on in the process.

"With these engagements, they expressed hope that all of society will get behind the government's vaccines rollout plan. They all committed to be part of the rollout and work in partnership with the government in encouraging their communities and constituencies to take part in the vaccination programme.

"Traditional leaders called for the implementation of stringent measures to prevent any possible acts of corruption in the rollout of the vaccines," read the statement.

On Monday, traditional doctors, herbalists and sangomas said that they are also health workers, and called for the government to include them when vaccination starts with frontline health workers, News24 reported.

The call was made by the Southern African Development Community Traditional Health Practitioners Association, which has a membership of 75 000.

Professor Mbayimbayi Hlathi, the president of the association, revealed that they wanted to play a role in the fight against Covid-19 as they work with people on the ground.

